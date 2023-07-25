BCB Development Adds Two New Tenants at Southpark Commerce Center in Metro Kansas City

OLATHE, KAN. — BCB Development has signed leases with two new tenants at Southpark Commerce Center in Olathe. Rob Holland and Jack Goldsborough of Cushman & Wakefield represented BCB in each of the leases. United Rotary Brush leased the entire 135,000-square-foot Building B. Joe Accurso of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant. Groundworks leased the entire 112,550-square-foot Building A. Whitney Freeburn of Flowers Capital Holdings represented the tenant. Southpark Commerce Center consists of three buildings totaling 382,500 square feet and delivered in December. There are 54,000 square feet remaining available for lease in Building C.