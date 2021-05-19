BCB Development to Build 167,000 SF Cold Storage Facility in Metro Kansas City

The Class A property will be located in the Heartland Meadows Industrial Park.

LIBERTY, MO. — BCB Development is building a 167,000-square-foot cold storage facility in Liberty, a suburb of Kansas City. The Class A property will be located in the Heartland Meadows Industrial Park. Construction is set to begin in July and wrap up in the second quarter of 2022. Plans call for a fully insulated building and specialized floor slabs to maintain refrigeration and freezer temperatures. John Stafford, Chris Cummins and Turner Wisehart of Colliers International will market the project for lease. The facility will be the first cold storage building in the Kansas City market, according to Colliers.