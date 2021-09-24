BCC Construction to Develop 156-Unit Altitude Apartment Building in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — BCC Construction has unveiled plans for Altitude, a multifamily property located near the Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City. The seven-story, 117,565-square-foot community will feature 156 apartments, a rooftop deck, fitness center and two levels of parking.
Construction is slated to begin in spring 2022, with completion scheduled for summer 2023.
