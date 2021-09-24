BCC Construction to Develop 156-Unit Altitude Apartment Building in Salt Lake City

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Utah, Western

Slated for completion in summer 2023, Altitude in Salt Lake City will feature 156 apartments, a rooftop deck and fitness center.

SALT LAKE CITY — BCC Construction has unveiled plans for Altitude, a multifamily property located near the Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City. The seven-story, 117,565-square-foot community will feature 156 apartments, a rooftop deck, fitness center and two levels of parking.

Construction is slated to begin in spring 2022, with completion scheduled for summer 2023.