BCDC, 908 Group Break Ground on 294-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast, Student Housing

Gator Walk will offer a mix of apartment- and townhome-style units near the University of Florida in Gainesville.

GAINESVILLE, FLA. — A joint venture between Batson-Cook Development Co. (BCDC) and 908 Group has broken ground on Gator Walk, a 294-bed student housing development located near the University of Florida campus in Gainesville. The community will comprise a six-story residential tower offering one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom units; and three three-story townhomes offering six-bedroom units. All units will be fully furnished and will feature bed-to-bath parity. Communal amenities will include a rooftop deck with a pool, fitness center, private study spaces, computer room and a social lounge with a kitchen, TVs and gaming areas. Cadence Bank provided construction financing. The project’s development team includes general contractor ARCO/Murray and architect Design Styles Architecture. The community is scheduled for completion in fall 2022.

