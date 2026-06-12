BCIP Acquires 32.6 Acres on Florida’s Space Coast, Plans Grocery-Anchored Mixed-Use Development  

WEST MELBOURNE, FLA. — Barron Collier Investment Partners (BCIP) has acquired 32.6 acres from MultiVerse Global, the developers of the 225-acre Space Coast Town Center in West Melbourne, a city on Florida’s Space Coast. BCIP will develop The Landing at Space Coast, a planned mixed-use project that will serve as the cornerstone of the larger master-planned community.

Phase I of the project will include approximately 77,750 square feet of retail space anchored by a grocery store, along with restaurant and service-oriented tenants and 300 residential apartments. Phase II will comprise 70,000 square feet of commercial space, as well as a public art component that “celebrates the innovation, exploration and heritage that defines Florida’s Space Coast,” according to the press release.

Upon completion of Space Coast Town Center, the development will include more than 2,000 multifamily residential units, 300 hotel rooms, 360,000 square feet of office space, 257,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, a grocery store anchor and various public gathering areas.