BCP, Crow Holdings Recapitalize 423,852 SF Industrial Campus in Whitsett, North Carolina

WHITSETT, N.C. — A joint venture between Buchanan Capital Partners (BCP) and Crow Holdings Development has recapitalized a two-building industrial campus located in Whitsett, a city near Greensboro in North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad region. The 423,852-square-foot project, dubbed Rock Creek Center, will be situated in close proximity to the $14 billion Toyota battery manufacturing campus and the $860 million Food Lion Distribution Center. In addition, the project is within an unnamed mixed-use park that includes tenants such as Amazon, FedEx, Duke Energy, Lenovo, Ralph Lauren and American Express.

Developed by Crow Holdings, the campus will feature two 211,926-square-foot buildings, with each featuring 32-foot clear heights, 2,500 square feet of office space, 38 dock doors, two drive-in doors and 205-foot truck courts, as well as about 255 car parking spaces. Completion of the project is scheduled for 2027. Rock Creek Center marks BCP’s first joint venture with Crow Holdings.

ARCO Murray will serve as general contractor, while the North Carolina division of Crow Holdings’ industrial team will manage the complex. Dodson Schenck and Will Henderson of CBRE will lead leasing efforts.