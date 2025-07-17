BCRE Acquires 286-Unit Camden Cimarron Apartments in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — Boston Capital Real Estate Partners (BCRE) has acquired Camden Cimarron, a 286-unit apartment complex in Irving. Built in 1992, the garden-style property features two- and three-story buildings on an 11-acre site. Units have an average size of 772 square feet and are equipped with individual washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool and a fitness center. Joey Tumminello, Michael Ware, Drew Kile, Taylor Hill and Shelby Clark of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, Houston-based REIT Camden Property Trust, in the transaction. The team also procured BCRE as the buyer.