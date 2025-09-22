BCS Breaks Ground on 438,960 SF Industrial Project in Baytown, Texas

BAYTOWN, TEXAS — Locally based developer BCS has broken ground on Grove Business Park, a 438,960-square-foot industrial project that will be located in the eastern Houston suburb of Baytown. The site spans 46 acres, and the development will feature nine buildings that will range in size from 30,000 to 120,120 square feet. Urban Cos. has been selected as the design-build firm for the project, and Altar Group will be the civil engineer. Partners Real Estate is the leasing agent. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2026.