BCS Capital Breaks Ground on 168,840 SF Industrial Project in Humble, Texas

HUMBLE, TEXAS — Locally based development and investment firm BCS Capital Group has broken ground on Humble Westfield Business Park, a 168,840-square-foot industrial project that will be located on the northeastern outskirts of Houston. The 11.4-acre development will have four buildings that will range in size from 32,000 to 55,000 square feet. Urban Cos. is serving as the architect and general contractor for the project. Altar Group is the civil engineer, and Stream Realty Partners is the leasing agent. Completion is slated for the fall.