Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
21-Parker-Drive-Avon-Massachusetts
The industrial building at 21 Parker Drive in Avon, Massachusetts, totals 109,300 square feet. The property was built in 1972.
AcquisitionsIndustrialMassachusettsNortheast

B&D Holdings Buys Industrial Building in Avon, Massachusetts, for $18.5M

by Taylor Williams

AVON, MASS. — B&D Holdings has purchased a 109,300-square-foot industrial building in Avon, a southern suburb of Boston, for $18.5 million. Built in 1972, the building at 21 Parker Drive features clear heights of 17 to 32 feet, 135-foot truck court depths and more than an acre of outdoor storage space. Michael Restivo and David Coffman of JLL represented the seller, a partnership between Oliver Street Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate, in in the transaction. Thomas Didio Jr., Amy Lousararian and Max Custer, also with JLL, arranged a three-year, fixed-rate acquisition loan through Provident Bank on behalf of B&D Holdings. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to tenants such as Taylor Communications, HelloFresh and FreshPoint.

You may also like

NEPCG Arranges $9.9M Sale of Bridgeport Commons Apartments...

Tishman Speyer Sells 9242 Beverly Boulevard Office Building...

Security Properties, Rockwood Capital Acquire 284-Unit NV Apartments...

Argus Self Storage Advisors Brokers Sale of 742-Unit...

Realterm Buys Two Industrial Outdoor Storage Maintenance Facilities...

Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Arranges $2.4M Purchase...

JLL Arranges $63.5M Sale of Cobb Place Shopping...

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 296-Unit Multifamily Property in...

MAG Capital Partners Acquires Sarasota Industrial Facility in...