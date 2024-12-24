B&D Holdings Buys Industrial Building in Avon, Massachusetts, for $18.5M

AVON, MASS. — B&D Holdings has purchased a 109,300-square-foot industrial building in Avon, a southern suburb of Boston, for $18.5 million. Built in 1972, the building at 21 Parker Drive features clear heights of 17 to 32 feet, 135-foot truck court depths and more than an acre of outdoor storage space. Michael Restivo and David Coffman of JLL represented the seller, a partnership between Oliver Street Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate, in in the transaction. Thomas Didio Jr., Amy Lousararian and Max Custer, also with JLL, arranged a three-year, fixed-rate acquisition loan through Provident Bank on behalf of B&D Holdings. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to tenants such as Taylor Communications, HelloFresh and FreshPoint.