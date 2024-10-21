Monday, October 21, 2024
Phase I of the Nora District is currently underway and will feature 150,000 square feet of retail, office and hospitality space.
BD Hotels Secures $75M Construction Financing for Hotel at Nora District in West Palm Beach

by John Nelson

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — BD Hotels has secured a $75 million construction loan for The Nora Hotel, a 201-room hotel to be developed within the Nora District mixed-use project in West Palm Beach. Metropolitan Commercial Bank provided the financing, which Steven Klein and Mark Fisher of JLL arranged on behalf of the borrower.

Developed in partnership with NDT Development, Place Projects and Wheelock Street Capital, the property will feature Pastis West Palm Beach as a ground-floor restaurant, and STARR Restaurants will operate the hotel’s rooftop restaurant and lounge, as well as the hotel’s in-room dining service. A construction timeline for the hotel was not disclosed.

Phase 1 of the Nora District broke ground in June 2023 and will feature 150,000 square feet of retail, office and hospitality space. Confirmed retailers at the project include Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar, H&H Bagels, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, The Garret Group, Juliana’s Pizza, Celis Juice Bar and Café, Del Mar Mediterranean Restaurant, Sana Skin Studio, Mint, The Spot Barbershop, [solidcore] and Sunday Motor Co.

