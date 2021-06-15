BDC Group Moves into New 25,000 SF Headquarters in Hiawatha, Iowa

The company is consolidating its Iowa operations at the newly constructed property at 1525 Ketelsen Drive.

HIAWATHA, IOWA — BDC Group Inc. has moved into its newly constructed headquarters at 1525 Ketelsen Drive in Hiawatha, a northern suburb of Cedar Rapids. The 25,000-square-foot facility features a mix of office, warehouse and flex space. The property will enable BDC to consolidate its Iowa operations teams from multiple facilities in Cedar Rapids. Erica Seelman of GLD Commercial represented BDC throughout the site selection process and lease negotiations. BDC, otherwise known as Building Diverse Communications, is a solutions-based provider that specializes in outside plant construction, telecommunications site development, network infrastructure and maintenance.