BDG Receives Zoning Approval for 234,000 SF Life Sciences Project in Metro Boston
WATERTOWN, MASS. — Boston Development Group (BDG) has received approval from the Watertown Zoning Board of Appeals to move forward with construction of a new life sciences project in the western Boston suburb. Elkus Manfredi Architects is designing the project, which will be built in two phases and will include traditional office, lab and research and development uses. Construction of Phase I, which will feature 200,000 square feet of office and lab space and open green space, is scheduled to begin during the first quarter.
