BDG Receives Zoning Approval for 234,000 SF Life Sciences Project in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

Construction of Boston Development Group's new life sciences campus in Watertown is scheduled to begin in early 2021.

WATERTOWN, MASS. — Boston Development Group (BDG) has received approval from the Watertown Zoning Board of Appeals to move forward with construction of a new life sciences project in the western Boston suburb. Elkus Manfredi Architects is designing the project, which will be built in two phases and will include traditional office, lab and research and development uses. Construction of Phase I, which will feature 200,000 square feet of office and lab space and open green space, is scheduled to begin during the first quarter.