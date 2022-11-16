REBusinessOnline

BDP Holdings Acquires 265,942 SF Sabre Headquarters Office Building in Southlake, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

The Southlake headquarters building of travel software firm Sabre totals 265,942 square feet.

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS —  New Jersey-based investment firm BDP Holdings has acquired a 265,942-square-foot office building in Southlake, located north of Fort Worth, that houses the headquarters of Sabre. The travel software and technology firm has occupied the five-story building, which offers a cafeteria, outdoor courtyard and a fitness center, since 2002. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Dallas-based Cawley Partners, Staubach Capital and Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC, in the transaction. JLL also arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing through Wells Fargo on behalf of BDP Holdings.

