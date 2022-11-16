BDP Holdings Acquires 265,942 SF Sabre Headquarters Office Building in Southlake, Texas
SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS — New Jersey-based investment firm BDP Holdings has acquired a 265,942-square-foot office building in Southlake, located north of Fort Worth, that houses the headquarters of Sabre. The travel software and technology firm has occupied the five-story building, which offers a cafeteria, outdoor courtyard and a fitness center, since 2002. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Dallas-based Cawley Partners, Staubach Capital and Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC, in the transaction. JLL also arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing through Wells Fargo on behalf of BDP Holdings.
