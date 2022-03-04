BDP Holdings Acquires 310,000 SF Office Building in Stamford, Connecticut

STAMFORD, CONN. — New Jersey-based investment firm BDP Holdings has acquired a 310,000-square-foot office building in Stamford, located in the southern coastal part of the state. The property was built on 22.7 acres in 1995 and was fully leased to Pitney Bowes Inc., a provider of shipping and mailing supplies and services for e-commerce firms, at the time of sale. Amenities include a cafeteria, fitness center and outdoor gathering areas. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.