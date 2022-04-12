BDP Holdings Acquires 310,094 SF Office Complex in Shelton, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Northeast, Office

Global technology firm Pitney Bowes occupies the entirety of the waterfront office complex at 27 and 35 Waterview Drive in Shelton, Connecticut.

SHELTON, CONN. — New Jersey-based investment firm BDP Holdings has acquired 27 and 35 Waterview Drive, a 310,094-square-foot office complex in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Shelton. The waterfront complex includes warehouse and engineering space and was fully leased at the time of sale to global technology company Pitney Bowes. Amenities include a cafeteria, fitness center, outdoor amenity spaces and a medical clinic. Jon Mikula, Michael Klein and Ryan Carroll of JLL arranged a $31.3 million acquisition loan for the deal through Ladder Capital Finance on behalf of BDP Holdings. The loan carried a 10-year term and a fixed interest rate.