Beach Co. Breaks Ground on Apartment Community, Office Building in Huntsville

Posted on by in Alabama, Development, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Southeast

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — The Beach Co. has broken ground on The Foundry, a mixed-use apartment community, and The Range, a commercial office building, in Huntsville. Construction on The Foundry is scheduled for completion in spring 2023, and The Range is scheduled to be completed in winter 2022.

The Foundry will comprise four residential buildings offering 328 multifamily residences with studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans and three townhome buildings encompassing 14 units. The multifamily units will range from 608 to 1,176 square feet, and the three-bedroom townhomes average 2,468 square feet.

Residences at The Foundry will feature stainless appliances, designer fixtures, tile showers and backsplashes, granite counters and ceilings ranging from nine to 14 feet. Residential amenities will include a pool deck, dog park, club and fitness rooms, private parking and a bike storage room and bike shop.

The Foundry will also offer approximately 9,900 square feet of commercial space throughout its campus, including a one-story, 5,500-square-foot building designated to feature multiple retail or restaurant concepts sharing a common patio space along Governors Drive.

Wieland was The Foundry’s general contractor, Nashville-based Smith Gee Studio is the architect and Fifth Third Bank is the lender.

The Range will offer 49,000 square feet of Class A office space. The three-story building will feature parking, multiple entry points, green space, Gigabyte internet, a courtyard and access to nearby restaurants. Huntsville-based Crunkleton Commercial Real Estate Group is handling preleasing, which is now available.

Brasfield & Gorrie is The Range’s general contractor, Raleigh-based JDavis Architects is the development’s architect and Bank Independent Huntsville is the lender.