Beach Co. Breaks Ground on The Charles Residential Development in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Beach Co. has broken ground on The Charles, a boutique multifamily community located at the corner of Broad and Barre streets in Charleston. The property will feature 15 three-story townhomes, eight apartment flats and a half-acre park overlooking the Ashley River and Safe Harbor City Marina. The townhomes will feature two- and three-bedroom layouts and will include private garages, 10- to 12-foot ceilings, soaking tubs, custom cabinetry, private balconies and private gardens.

The design-build team includes Antunovich Associates, DesignWorks, Forsberg Engineering and Balfour Beatty. First Bank is providing an undisclosed amount of construction financing for the project. The Beach Co. plans to deliver The Charles in summer 2025.