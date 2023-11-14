Tuesday, November 14, 2023
AlabamaLeasing ActivityOfficeSoutheast

Beach Co. Signs Tech Firm to Office Lease at The Range in Huntsville, Alabama

by John Nelson

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — The Beach Co. has signed Arrow Electronics, a tech services provider, to an office lease at The Range, a new 49,229-square-foot office building along Governors Drive in Huntsville. The Range is connected via a new pedestrian sidewalk to Beach Co.’s sister property The Foundry, a new 342-unit multifamily development, and Stovehouse, a property with food-and-beverage options, offices and event space. Arrow Electronics will occupy the remaining space on The Range’s ground floor. Crunkleton Commercial Real Estate Group managed the leasing efforts. The Range has one 10,000-square-foot availability on the second floor, according to Beach Co.

