Beach Co. Unveils Plans for 13-Acre Mixed-Use Development in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — The Beach Co. has unveiled plans for a mixed-use development in Huntsville’s westside that will span 13 acres. The project will include 260 multifamily units, 14 townhomes, a 100-room hotel and 26,000 square feet of retail and office space. Residential amenities will include a pool, fitness area, clubhouse and ample green space with a dog park. In addition, 620 parking spaces will be included for both resident and public parking, as well as attached garages for resident parking. Nashville, Tenn.-based Smith Gee Studios is the architect. The Beach Co. acquired the land from Improving Huntsville LLC. Wesley Crunkleton of Crunkleton Commercial Real Estate Group represented the seller in the transaction. The Beach Co. expects to break ground this summer.