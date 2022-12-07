REBusinessOnline

Beach, Swain to Develop Center Point Mixed-Use Project in Wilmington, North Carolina

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, North Carolina, Southeast

Phase I of Center Point in Wilmington, N.C., will include 351 apartments, 45,655 square feet of retail space and 6,941 square feet of live/work space.

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A joint venture between an affiliate of The Beach Co. and Swain & Associates plans to develop Center Point, a mixed-use project adjacent to Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington. Phase I of the campus will include 351 apartments, 45,655 square feet of retail space and 6,941 square feet of live/work space. The co-developers have tapped Charlie Coyne and Matt Larson of CBRE|Raleigh to lease the retail component of Center Point, which will be located across from Landfall Shopping Center and The Forum. A construction timeline was not disclosed.

