Amenities at Avisa Lakes in Orlando include a swimming pool, entertainment clubhouse and game room, two dog parks and a soccer court.
Beachwold Residential Acquires Avisa Lakes Apartments in Orlando for $50M

by John Nelson

ORLANDO, FLA. — Beachwold Residential LLC has purchased Avisa Lakes, a 292-unit, garden-style multifamily community located at 7960 Pine Crossing Circle in Orlando. Kyle Butler, Ted Taylor and Noli Muratovic of JLL represented the sellers, Lloyd Jones LLC and ST Real Estate Holding Inc., and procured the buyer in the $50 million sale.

Additionally, JLL worked on behalf of Beachwold to secure a five-year Freddie Mac acquisition loan totaling $35 million.

Avisa Lakes features one- and two-bedroom apartments averaging 850 square feet in size. The property was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale. Community amenities include a playground, swimming pool, entertainment clubhouse and game room, two dog parks, a soccer court, fitness center and a business center.

