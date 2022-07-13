Beachwold Residential Signs 12,637 SF Office Lease at 257 Park Avenue South in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Multifamily development and investment firm Beachwold Residential has signed a 12,637-square-foot office lease at 257 Park Avenue South in Manhattan’s Flatiron District. The 20-story building was constructed in 1912 and spans 226,000 square feet. Jared Stern of Savills represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Rob Fisher represented the landlord, The Feil Organization, on an internal basis.