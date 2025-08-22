Beacon Capital Completes $32M Renovation of Chicago Office Building

CHICAGO — Beacon Capital Partners has completed a $32 million renovation at 333 West Wacker Drive in Chicago. Since acquiring the building in June 2024, Beacon has leased more than 205,000 rentable square feet, increasing occupancy from 83 percent to 90 percent. The upgrades include an entirely new ground-floor lobby, a two-level fitness and wellness center, a rooftop tenant lounge and conference center, a renovated Goodwin’s deli and a new café and bar offering. Beacon is also underway on three new, fully furnished model suites totaling 30,000 rentable square feet that are set to deliver in November.

Notable new tenants include JBT Corp., Forvis Mazars and Eclipse Business Capital. Lease expansions and extensions have been completed with FGMK; Kelley, Drye & Warren; and Teachers Retirement System of Illinois. Hines is the property manager, and The Telos Group provides leasing services for the property.