Beacon Capital Partners, TCC Deliver 300,000 SF Hyde Park Labs in Chicago

CHICAGO — Beacon Capital Partners and Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) have completed Hyde Park Labs in Chicago. The partnership has also opened its STEM engagement center for local youth, Southside STEM Station, on the ground floor of the 300,000-square-foot development. The learning hub offers free STEM programs for students, families and educators on the city’s South Side.

Located at 5207 S. Harper Ave. and rising 13 stories, Hyde Park Labs features nine full floors of Class A lab and office space, ground-level retail and four levels of parking. The developers say the project marks the South Side of Chicago’s first commercial, purpose-built advanced R&D lab building.

More than 40,000 square feet of tenant amenities includes a fifth-floor terrace dubbed “The Lawn” with grills, firepits and direct access to the interior tenant lounge. The development also features private terraces on each floor, secure bike storage, an indoor bar and lounge and an executive boardroom.

The University of Chicago has pre-leased approximately 55,000 square feet at Hyde Park Labs. In addition to faculty research, the university’s space includes its new UChicago Science Incubator, a partnership between the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation and Portal Innovations. Five UChicago-affiliated companies are among the incubator’s first tenants: memQ, Exactics, Signl, Cell Therapy and Neuro Innovations. The university will also host scientists from IBM who will work with the new National Quantum Algorithm Center in the adjacent Harper Court building, home to the Chicago Quantum Exchange.

Dan Lyne and Brandon Green of CBRE are the marketing and leasing agents for Hyde Park Labs. Project partners included Elkus Manfredi Architects, Interactive Design Architects, Power Construction, Ujamaa and Trinal.