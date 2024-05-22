Beacon Communities Breaks Ground on 76-Unit Affordable Housing Project in New Haven, Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, CONN. — Nonprofit owner-operator Beacon Communities has broken ground on a 76-unit affordable housing project in New Haven. The project will convert a parking lot on State Street and vacant upper-floor spaces on Chapel Street into a complex with studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and ground-floor commercial spaces. The majority (60) of the units will be affordable to households earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income. The other 16 units will serve households that are currently or at risk of experiencing homelessness. Beacon Communities is financing construction of the project through a mix of federal and state tax credits, as well as local incentives and subsidies.