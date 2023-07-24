Beacon Communities, CCBA Break Ground on 85-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Boston

BOSTON — A partnership between nonprofit owner-operator Beacon Communities and the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association of New England Inc. (CCBA) has broken ground on Pok Oi, an 85-unit affordable housing project in Boston’s Chinatown district. The complex will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units that will be reserved for renters earning 80 percent or less of the area median income. Nine units will be specifically set aside for citizens experiencing homelessness. Citizens Bank provided construction financing for the project, and MassDevelopment issued tax-exempt bonds. Completion is slated for late 2024.