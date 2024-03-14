Beacon Communities Completes 210-Unit Affordable Housing Redevelopment Project in Boston

BOSTON — Nonprofit owner-operator Beacon Communities has completed a 210-unit affordable housing redevelopment project in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood. The project converted a historic YWCA building that was originally constructed in 1929 into a residential complex for low-income renters and formerly homeless individuals. The property at 140 Clarendon St. now features studio and one-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center, community room, library, computer learning center and a wellness office. The redevelopment preserved the spaces of Lyric Stage Co., the Snowden School and other nonprofits currently residing in the building