Thursday, March 14, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

Beacon Communities Completes 210-Unit Affordable Housing Redevelopment Project in Boston

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — Nonprofit owner-operator Beacon Communities has completed a 210-unit affordable housing redevelopment project in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood. The project converted a historic YWCA building that was originally constructed in 1929 into a residential complex for low-income renters and formerly homeless individuals. The property at 140 Clarendon St. now features studio and one-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center, community room, library, computer learning center and a wellness office. The redevelopment preserved the spaces of Lyric Stage Co., the Snowden School and other nonprofits currently residing in the building

You may also like

Mast Capital Begins Preleasing for 248-Unit Harlow Apartments...

Standard Communities Breaks Ground on 240-Unit Affordable Housing...

Urban Story Ventures to Invest $28M for New...

Shoreham Capital Sells 175-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Community in...

Buckner Retirement Services Acquires 296-Unit Seniors Housing Property...

Bozzuto Begins Leasing 165-Unit Apartment Complex in Boston

Drawbridge Realty Completes Construction of 80,720 SF Office/R&D...

Lee & Associates Brokers $7.1M Sale of Multifamily...

Habitat Begins Pre-Leasing Efforts for 33-Story Cassidy on...