Beacon Communities Completes Renovation of 285-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in Boston

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — Beacon Communities has completed the renovation of Lenox Apartments, a 285-unit affordable housing community in the South End/Lower Roxbury neighborhood of Boston. Lenox Apartments comprises 13 buildings and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. According to Beacon Communities, the property was originally built in 1939 as the first public housing project in Boston dedicated to serving African Americans. The renovation was funded through a mix of state and federal housing and historic tax credits, as well as public and private loans.

