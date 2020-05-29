REBusinessOnline

Beacon Communities Plans 55-Unit Expansion Project at Boston Multifamily Community

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

BOSTON — Beacon Communities Development is planning a 55-unit expansion of The Anne M. Lynch Homes at Old Colony, a 51,000-square-foot affordable housing community in South Boston. Located at 25 James O’Neil St., the 245-unit community is part of a larger 400-unit property called The Homes at Old Colony. The new units will be reserved for low-income seniors. The Architectural Team designed the project. Beacon Communities expects to begin construction this summer and to complete the project in 2022.

