Beacon Communities Plans 55-Unit Expansion Project at Boston Multifamily Community
BOSTON — Beacon Communities Development is planning a 55-unit expansion of The Anne M. Lynch Homes at Old Colony, a 51,000-square-foot affordable housing community in South Boston. Located at 25 James O’Neil St., the 245-unit community is part of a larger 400-unit property called The Homes at Old Colony. The new units will be reserved for low-income seniors. The Architectural Team designed the project. Beacon Communities expects to begin construction this summer and to complete the project in 2022.
