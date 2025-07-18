Friday, July 18, 2025
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheastSeniors Housing

Beacon, Harborlight Complete Adaptive Reuse Project in Beverly, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

BEVERLY, MASS. — A partnership between two nonprofit owner-operators, Beacon Communities ad Harborlight Homes, has completed a multifamily adaptive reuse project in Beverly, a northeastern suburb of Boston. Beverly Village for Living & The Arts is a redevelopment of the former Briscoe School, which was originally built in 1923 and closed in 2018, into an affordable seniors housing complex. Of the complex’s 91 units, 85 are subject to income restrictions, while the other six units will be rented as live-work studios at market rates. The conversion involved preserving historic elements of the building, such as the windows and façade, while also installing sustainable utility systems.

