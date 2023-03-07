Beacon, HM Partners Ink 363,200 SF of Industrial Leases at Beacon Commerce Park in Metro Raleigh

Beacon Commerce Park in Garner, N.C., will span 48 acres and 631,000 square feet upon completion.

GARNER, N.C. — Beacon Partners and HM Partners have signed four leases with separate tenants in the past 60 days at Beacon Commerce Park, a 48-acre industrial park in the Raleigh suburb of Garner. Situated within one mile of I-40 and 6.5 miles from downtown Raleigh, the park will span 631,000 square feet upon completion and feature clear heights ranging from 30 to 36 feet and full concrete truck courts.

The four leases included Greentech Renewables-Solar Distribution, an affiliate of Consolidated Electrical Distributors, leasing 68,700 square feet at Building 3, a 260,000-square-foot facility. Also coming to Building 3 is an undisclosed tenant taking 164,956 square feet.

At Building 1, Alcami Corp. will occupy 65,002 square feet, and an undisclosed third-party logistics firm will take 64,549 square feet. Ann Stewart Patterson and Austin Nagy of CBRE | Raleigh represented the landlord in all four lease transactions.