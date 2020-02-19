REBusinessOnline

Beacon Partners Acquires 95,736 SF Industrial Building in Charlotte’s Echo Hills

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, North Carolina, Southeast

Beacon Partners plans to upgrade the exterior of the building, which can be subdivided for multiple users.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beacon Partners has acquired a 95,736-square-foot industrial building in Charlotte. The property offers multiple signage opportunities, parking, outside storage and is set up for a showroom or last-mile distributor. Beacon Partners plans to upgrade the exterior of the building, which can be subdivided for multiple tenants. The building is situated at 3412 Monroe Road, three miles southeast of downtown Charlotte in the Echo Hills neighborhood. Rob Speir and Lawrence Shaw of Colliers International represented Beacon Partners in the sale. Justin Smith of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller. Tim Robertson of Beacon Partner is handling leasing.

