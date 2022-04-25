REBusinessOnline

Beacon Partners Begins Construction on 375,874 SF Industrial Park in Charlotte

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, North Carolina, Southeast

Carolinas Logistics Park

Carolina Logistics Park is a 288-acre park that will eventually accommodate up to 3.6 million square feet of Class A space.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beacon Partners has begun construction on two speculative buildings totaling 375,874 square feet within Carolina Logistics Park, a master-planned industrial park in Charlotte.

Building 2 will span 202,403 square feet and Building 3 will be 173,471 square feet. Buildings 2 and 3 are situated at one of the park’s two entrances at the intersection of Carolina Logistics Drive and Downs Road. Both buildings will offer 32-foot clear heights, 180-feet concrete truck courts with ample trailer parking and six-inch floor slabs. The buildings are scheduled for delivery in the third quarter. Additionally, Building 4, a 525,624-square-foot property located at 11925 Carolina Logistics Drive, is already underway and scheduled for completion in June.

Tim Robertson of Beacon Partners is handling leasing for Carolina Logistics Park. The project team includes general contractor Conlan Co., Merriman Schmitt Architects and civil engineer Orsborn Engineering Group. Wells Fargo is providing construction financing for the two speculative buildings.

Carolina Logistics Park is a 288-acre park that will eventually accommodate up to 3.6 million square feet of Class A space. The site sits within proximity to Interstates 77 and 485, Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Uptown Charlotte. The park’s existing tenants include Amazon (1 million square feet) and Empire Distributors (230,614 square feet).

