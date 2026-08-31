Beacon Partners Breaks Ground on 1.5 MSF Manufacturing, Logistics Park in West Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beacon Partners has broken ground on Rapid Commerce Park, a planned 1.5 million-square-foot manufacturing and logistics park located in west Charlotte. The initial phase will include three buildings at the intersection of Rhyne and Mount Holly roads. The buildings will be 70,825 square feet, 74,722 square feet and 264,490 square feet. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter of 2027.

The project team includes general contractors Edifice Construction and Choate Construction, civil engineer Orsborn Design Group and architect WGM Design.