Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Beacon Partners Breaks Ground on 115,831 SF Industrial Building in Metro Raleigh

by John Nelson

GARNER, N.C. — Beacon Partners has broken ground on 2000 Citation Drive, a 115,831-square-foot, Class A industrial building in the Raleigh suburb of Garner. Ann-Stewart Patterson and Austin Nagy of CBRE | Raleigh are handling leasing for Beacon. The project team also includes general contractor Choate Construction, Merriman Schmitt Architects and Advanced Civil Design. Atlantic Union Bank is providing an undisclosed amount of construction financing.

Situated near the intersection of I-40 and Jones Sausage Road and two miles south of I-440, 2000 Citation Drive will feature 30-foot clear heights, full concrete truck courts and 180-foot building depths. The site is directly across I-40 from Beacon Commerce Park, a 48-acre, master-planned industrial park under development by Beacon Partners and HM Partners that features 631,000 square feet of distribution space.

