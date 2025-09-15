Monday, September 15, 2025
DevelopmentIndustrialNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Beacon Partners Breaks Ground on 150,515 SF Spec Industrial Building in Southwest Charlotte

by Abby Cox

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beacon Partners has broken ground on a 150,515-square-foot speculative industrial building located at 13021 General Drive in southwest Charlotte. The project team includes general contractor Choate Construction and Merriman Schmitt Architects. Kleinfelder is providing engineering services, while Fifth Third Bank is providing financing. Additionally, Tim Robertson and Alex Habecker of Beacon Partners are handling leasing internally. The facility is slated to be delivered in shell condition in May 2026.

Situated on 12 acres near Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the industrial facility will feature 32-foot clear heights, build-to-suit office space, fenced outside storage, concrete truck courts, ESFR sprinkler systems, side-load accessibility and 30 trailer parking spaces.

