Phase I of Apex Gateway includes a 172,150-square-foot headquarters facility for Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Co.
Beacon Partners Breaks Ground on 380-Acre Apex Gateway in Metro Raleigh

by John Nelson

APEX, N.C. — Beacon Partners has broken ground on the first phase of Apex Gateway, a 380-acre master-planned development in Apex, approximately 15 miles west of Raleigh. The project surrounds the intersection of U.S. Highway 64 and N.C. Highway 751 and will feature a mix of industrial, life sciences, retail and medical office space. Phase I will feature three light industrial buildings totaling 480,000 square feet, including a 172,150-square-foot headquarters facility for Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Co.

Al Williams and Matt Winter of JLL are handling leasing for Apex Gateway’s speculative developments. The project team also includes general contractor The Conlan Co., architect HagerSmith Design and engineer Advanced Civil Design. Truist Bank is providing construction financing.

