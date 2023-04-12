Beacon Partners Breaks Ground on 511,000 SF Industrial Project in Metro Raleigh

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — Beacon Partners has broken ground on Knightdale Gateway, a 511,000-square-foot industrial park about 15 miles east of Raleigh in Wake County. Slated for completion in the second quarter of 2024, the project will feature two Class A buildings with 36-foot clear heights. The assets will include a 221,363-square-foot building anchored by the new 195,056-square-foot headquarters facility for Kitchen Cabinet Distributors (KCD) and a 289,632-square-foot building with frontage along U.S. Highway 64.

Al Williams and Michael Morgan of JLL represented KCD in the lease transaction, and Tim Robertson with Beacon Partners represented the landlord internally. Williams, along with JLL colleague Matt Winters, will handle the leasing assignment for the remaining space at Knightdale Gateway.

The design-build team includes general contractor Choate Construction, Merriman Schmitt Architects and Advanced Civil Design. Fifth Third Bank is providing an undisclosed amount of construction financing to Beacon Partners for the project.