Beacon Partners Breaks Ground on 525,030 SF Logistics Facility in Metro Charlotte

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Charlotte-based Beacon Partners has broken ground on a 525,030-square-foot speculative logistics building at Carolina Logistics Park near the Westinghouse Boulevard and Nations Ford Road interchange in Pineville. The mass grading and road infrastructure for the 288-acre park is underway and will be complete by the end of the year.

The Carolina Logistics Park building will be able to accommodate several tenants and is designed to appeal to the large-building demand. The site is approximately 14 miles south of Charlotte and is in close proximity to Interstates 85, 485 and 77.

Located at 11925 Carolina Logistics Drive, the new building will feature 40-foot clear heights, 190-foot concrete truck courts with trailer parking, floor slabs and 139 trailer stalls. The building is slated for completion early in 2022. When finished, Carolina Logistics Park will accommodate up to 3.5 million square feet of new Class A distribution and manufacturing space.

The project team includes general contractor The Conlan Co., architect Merriman Schmitt Architects and civil engineer Orsborn Engineering Group. Wells Fargo provided construction financing.