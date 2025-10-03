Friday, October 3, 2025
Phase III of Beacon Commerce Park will include 294,000 square feet of industrial space across two buildings. (Photo courtesy of HagerSmith)
Beacon Partners, HM Partners Break Ground on Final Phase of Industrial Park in Suburban Raleigh

by Abby Cox

GARNER, N.C. — Beacon Partners and HM Partners have broken ground on the third and final phase of Beacon Commerce Park, a 924,691-square-foot industrial development located in the Raleigh suburb of Garner along the I-40 corridor. Jeff Stephens, Jackson Rives and Jordan Rives of Foundry Commercial are leading leasing efforts for Phase III. The project team includes general contractor Myers & Chapman, architect HagerSmith and Advanced Civil Design. CIBC Bank USA is providing construction financing.

Situated immediately north of three existing buildings at Beacon Commerce Park, Phase III will add 294,000 square feet of industrial space across two buildings, which total 156,033 square feet and 138,625 square feet, respectively. The facilities will feature 32-foot clear heights, build-to-suit office space, full concrete truck courts and ESFR sprinkler systems. Shell completion is slated for September 2026.

