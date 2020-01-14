REBusinessOnline

Beacon Partners Purchases 7.6 Acres in Charlotte for LoSo Station Office Building

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, North Carolina, Office, Southeast

Beacon’s office development will encompass 80,000 square feet of office and retail space, with an expected move-in date of 2021.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beacon Partners has purchased two parcels totaling over 7.6 acres in Charlotte from Raleigh-based Cherokee Fund that will house a five-story, office building. The project will be part of LoSo Station, a mixed-use development in Charlotte’s Lower South End (LoSo) neighborhood. Beacon’s office development will encompass 80,000 square feet of office and retail space, with an expected move-in date of 2021. The design team for the office building includes RBA Architects and landscape architect LandDesign. Beacon’s Kristy Venning is overseeing leasing. The 15-acre LoSo Station is master-planned to include over 1 million square feet of office and retail space, a hotel and 350 multifamily units to be developed by Crescent Communities. LoSo Station is located directly across from the Scaleybark Lynx Station and is situated on the Charlotte Rail Trail, a 3.5-mile public path. The master plan for LoSo Station incorporates rooftop entertainment, meeting space, outdoor retail plazas and athletic fields.

