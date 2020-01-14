Beacon Partners Purchases 7.6 Acres in Charlotte for LoSo Station Office Building

Beacon’s office development will encompass 80,000 square feet of office and retail space, with an expected move-in date of 2021.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beacon Partners has purchased two parcels totaling over 7.6 acres in Charlotte from Raleigh-based Cherokee Fund that will house a five-story, office building. The project will be part of LoSo Station, a mixed-use development in Charlotte’s Lower South End (LoSo) neighborhood. Beacon’s office development will encompass 80,000 square feet of office and retail space, with an expected move-in date of 2021. The design team for the office building includes RBA Architects and landscape architect LandDesign. Beacon’s Kristy Venning is overseeing leasing. The 15-acre LoSo Station is master-planned to include over 1 million square feet of office and retail space, a hotel and 350 multifamily units to be developed by Crescent Communities. LoSo Station is located directly across from the Scaleybark Lynx Station and is situated on the Charlotte Rail Trail, a 3.5-mile public path. The master plan for LoSo Station incorporates rooftop entertainment, meeting space, outdoor retail plazas and athletic fields.