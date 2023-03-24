Friday, March 24, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
12004 Carolina Logistics Drive in Pineville, N.C., is now fully leased.
DevelopmentIndustrialLeasing ActivityNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Beacon Partners Signs Four Tenants Totaling 202,403 SF at Carolina Logistics Park in Metro Charlotte

by John Nelson

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Beacon Partners has signed four tenants to leases at 12004 Carolina Logistics Drive within Carolina Logistics Park in Pineville, roughly 13 miles outside Charlotte. Together the companies will fully occupy the property’s full 202,403 square feet, which was completed last month and features 32-foot ceilings and a full concrete truck court.

ProSource, a Greenville-founded distributor of plumbing supplies, luxury plumbing fixtures, lighting fixtures and cabinet and door hardware, will lease 54,694 square feet. VIP Products, a pet toy and product distributor, will occupy 54,605 square feet. E2i Solutions, a supplier of multifamily and seniors housing lighting, will open a 40,237-square-foot distribution hub at the property, and Elnik Systems, a metal injection molding furnace and debinding oven manufacturer, will occupy 52,867 square feet for production and training.

Jay Hill of JLL represented ProSource in the lease negotiations, Dave Hanna of Foundry Commercial represented VIP Products, Bradley Dunn of Stream Realty Partners represented E2i Solutions and Hill and John Cashion of JLL represented Elnik Systems.

You may also like

Oxford Acquires 95,000 SF Life Sciences Facility in...

Sports & Social to Open 8,900 SF Venue...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $8.6M Acquisition Loan for...

Westcore Acquires Raceway Commerce Center in West Valley...

Burlington Signs 20,000 SF Lease at North Griffin...

ViaWest Group Sells Chandler Crossroads Industrial Campus in Arizona...

Thompson Thrift Plans 336-Unit The Garrison Apartments in...

Partnership Opens 192-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in Houston

Suderman & Young Towing Signs 6,000 SF Office...