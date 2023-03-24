Beacon Partners Signs Four Tenants Totaling 202,403 SF at Carolina Logistics Park in Metro Charlotte

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Beacon Partners has signed four tenants to leases at 12004 Carolina Logistics Drive within Carolina Logistics Park in Pineville, roughly 13 miles outside Charlotte. Together the companies will fully occupy the property’s full 202,403 square feet, which was completed last month and features 32-foot ceilings and a full concrete truck court.

ProSource, a Greenville-founded distributor of plumbing supplies, luxury plumbing fixtures, lighting fixtures and cabinet and door hardware, will lease 54,694 square feet. VIP Products, a pet toy and product distributor, will occupy 54,605 square feet. E2i Solutions, a supplier of multifamily and seniors housing lighting, will open a 40,237-square-foot distribution hub at the property, and Elnik Systems, a metal injection molding furnace and debinding oven manufacturer, will occupy 52,867 square feet for production and training.

Jay Hill of JLL represented ProSource in the lease negotiations, Dave Hanna of Foundry Commercial represented VIP Products, Bradley Dunn of Stream Realty Partners represented E2i Solutions and Hill and John Cashion of JLL represented Elnik Systems.