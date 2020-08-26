REBusinessOnline

Beacon Real Estate Acquires Multifamily Community Near Atlanta for $53.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at 53 West include a clubhouse, resident lounge, fitness center, pool and a dog park.

GAINESVILLE, GA. — Beacon Real Estate Group has acquired 53 West, a 266-unit multifamily community in Gainesville, for $53.2 million. The property, which was delivered in 2019, offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, resident lounge, fitness center, pool and a dog park. The complex is located at 1000 Woodacres Road, 49 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. The community was 99 percent occupied at the time of sale. Mitch Sinberg and Scott Wadler of Berkadia originated a Freddie Mac acquisition loan on behalf of the Coral Gables, Fla.-based buyer. Terms of the loan were not disclosed. Robert Stickel and Alex Brown of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Atlanta-based Hammond Residential Group, in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  