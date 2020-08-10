Beacon Real Estate Acquires Two Multifamily Communities in Metro Atlanta for $46.1M

Audubon Communities sold Domain at Cedar Creek (pictured) and Gateway at Cedar Brook, which are considered sister communities in Decatur, Ga.

DECATUR, GA. — Beacon Real Estate Group has acquired Domain at Cedar Creek and Gateway at Cedar Brook, two multifamily communities totaling 332 units in Decatur. Atlanta-based Audubon Communities sold the communities for $46.1 million. Domain at Cedar Creek, located at 3073 Cedar Creek Parkway, and Gateway at Cedar Brook, located at 3117 Cedar Brook Drive, are considered sister communities and are situated less than one mile from each other and nine miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. Each property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 750 square feet to 1,350 square feet. The two communities were 99 percent occupied at the time of sale. The seller recently made substantial investments to upgrade roofs, siding, HVAC systems and clubhouses at the communities.

Scott Wadler, Mitch Sinberg and Matt Nihan of Berkadia originated $35.2 million in Fannie Mae acquisition financing on behalf of Beacon. The Coral Gables, Fla.-based buyer received $19.2 million to purchase Domain at Cedar Creek and $16 million for Gateway at Cedar Brook. Both loans feature 15-year terms with fixed interest rates and nine years of interest-only payments.