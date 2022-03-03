REBusinessOnline

Bealls Outlet Signs 17,000 SF Lease at Shopping Center in Northeast Georgia

Posted on by in Georgia, Leasing Activity, Retail, Southeast

ELBERTON, GA. — Bealls Outlet has signed a 17,000-square-foot lease for its first location in Elberton. The store’s new location will be at The Shopper’s Center in Elberton, a 43,273-square-foot shopping mall located 33 miles west of Athens.

Sam Krueger and Kaitlyn Theriot of Franklin Street represented the landlord, Atlanta-based Vanguard Associates, while Monetha Cobb, Maggie Coppage and Sterling Hale of Franklin Street represented Bealls Outlet.

The lease brings The Shopper’s Center to full occupancy. Bealls will co-anchor the center along with Tractor Supply with plans to take occupancy in August. Other tenants at the property include Cricket Wireless, LA Nails and World Finance.

Located at 709 Elbert St., the property is prominently situated along the main traffic artery in the city of Elbert. The property is also near retailers and restaurants including Cobo Auto Sales, Elberton Animal Hospital, Dunkin’, Taco Bell, Woodson Florist & Vintages and Dollar General.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  