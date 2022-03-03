Bealls Outlet Signs 17,000 SF Lease at Shopping Center in Northeast Georgia

ELBERTON, GA. — Bealls Outlet has signed a 17,000-square-foot lease for its first location in Elberton. The store’s new location will be at The Shopper’s Center in Elberton, a 43,273-square-foot shopping mall located 33 miles west of Athens.

Sam Krueger and Kaitlyn Theriot of Franklin Street represented the landlord, Atlanta-based Vanguard Associates, while Monetha Cobb, Maggie Coppage and Sterling Hale of Franklin Street represented Bealls Outlet.

The lease brings The Shopper’s Center to full occupancy. Bealls will co-anchor the center along with Tractor Supply with plans to take occupancy in August. Other tenants at the property include Cricket Wireless, LA Nails and World Finance.

Located at 709 Elbert St., the property is prominently situated along the main traffic artery in the city of Elbert. The property is also near retailers and restaurants including Cobo Auto Sales, Elberton Animal Hospital, Dunkin’, Taco Bell, Woodson Florist & Vintages and Dollar General.