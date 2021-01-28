Beam Suntory Signs 99,556 SF Office Lease at 11 Madison Avenue in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Liquor producer Beam Suntory has signed a 99,556-square-foot office lease at 11 Madison Avenue in Manhattan for its new global headquarters. The 15-year lease covers the entire 12th floor and brings the 30-story building to full occupancy. David Kleinhandler, James Whalen, Maura Flanagan and Joe Cybulski of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Brian Waterman, Scott Klau, Erik Harris and Brent Ozarowski of Newmark represented the landlord, SL Green. The building, which currently houses tenants such as Credit Suisse and SONY Corp. of America, will also house a global office of Beam Suntory’s parent company, Suntory Holdings.