Bear Creek Partners Divests of 189,670 SF Shopping Center in Medford, Oregon

MEDFORD, ORE. — Bear Creek Partners I LLC has completed the disposition of Bear Creek Plaza, a shopping center in Medford. Bear Creek CV LLC acquired the asset for $25.2 million. Built in 1977 on nearly 17 acres, Bear Creek Plaza offers 189,670 square feet of retail space. Current tenants include Bi-Mart, Dollar Tree, Crunch Fitness, McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Carl’s Jr., First Interstate Bank, OneMain Financial, Metro PCS, Papa Murphy’s and Sally Beauty Supply. Clayton Brown and Ruthanne Loar of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal. David Tabata of Marcus & Millichap served as broker of record in Oregon.