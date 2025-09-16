Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Bear-Creek-Plaza-Medford-OR
Located in Medford, Ore., Bear Creek Plaza offers 189,670 square feet of retail space.
AcquisitionsOregonRetailWestern

Bear Creek Partners Divests of 189,670 SF Shopping Center in Medford, Oregon

by Amy Works

MEDFORD, ORE. — Bear Creek Partners I LLC has completed the disposition of Bear Creek Plaza, a shopping center in Medford. Bear Creek CV LLC acquired the asset for $25.2 million. Built in 1977 on nearly 17 acres, Bear Creek Plaza offers 189,670 square feet of retail space. Current tenants include Bi-Mart, Dollar Tree, Crunch Fitness, McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Carl’s Jr., First Interstate Bank, OneMain Financial, Metro PCS, Papa Murphy’s and Sally Beauty Supply. Clayton Brown and Ruthanne Loar of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal. David Tabata of Marcus & Millichap served as broker of record in Oregon.

You may also like

Mesa West Capital Provides $43.5M Loan for Refinancing...

Benchmark Senior Living, National Development Buy 71-Unit Complex...

Fort Street Partners Buys 177,000 SF Daybreak Corporate...

Alliance Residential Acquires 9.7-Acre Development Site in Lakewood,...

Prime Pizza To Open Five New Restaurants in...

Greystone Structures $31.3M in Acquisition Financing for Multifamily...

EHP Capital, Aspen Funds Buy Hunters Glen Apartments...

SVN Chicago Commercial Brokers $1.4M Sale of Chicago...

Realterm Acquires 7.2-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in...