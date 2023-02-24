REBusinessOnline

BearingPoint Relocates Chicago Office to The Mart

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

CHICAGO — BearingPoint, an independent management and technology consultancy firm, has signed a 12,000-square-foot office lease at The Mart located at 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza in Chicago’s River North. BearingPoint is headquartered in Europe and has invested heavily in its international expansion, including Chicago, which doubles as the firm’s U.S. hub. BearingPoint moved its Chicago office from another location in River North. The new office consists of individual workstations, a large café and lounge, two conference rooms, private work areas and multiple collaboration areas.

Connor Kerr and Stephen Scott of Savills represented BearingPoint. Vornado Realty Trust owns The Mart, which rises 25 stories and is undergoing a $60 million renovation. Plans call for a new 27,000-square-foot amenity space and conference center, a second 23,500-square-foot gym and a lounge. Completion is slated for late 2023.





