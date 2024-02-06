BearRock Investments Buys Silvercreek Assisted Living in Idaho for $6.4M, Plans Workforce Housing Conversion

HAILEY, IDAHO — Seattle-based BearRock Investments LLC has purchased Silvercreek Living, an assisted living community in Hailey, for $6.4 million. The buyer plans to convert the property into workforce housing.

Hailey is a small city of fewer than 10,000 residents south of the Sun Valley-Ketchum metro area in Central Idaho.

Located on McKercher Boulevard, the 24,600-square-foot asset consists of two 12,000-square-foot buildings, each offering 16 studio apartments and a large commercial kitchen.

Paul Kenny of Paul Kenny & Matt Bogue Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer and undisclosed seller in the deal.