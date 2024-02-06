Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsIdahoMultifamilySeniors HousingWestern

BearRock Investments Buys Silvercreek Assisted Living in Idaho for $6.4M, Plans Workforce Housing Conversion

by Amy Works

HAILEY, IDAHO — Seattle-based BearRock Investments LLC has purchased Silvercreek Living, an assisted living community in Hailey, for $6.4 million. The buyer plans to convert the property into workforce housing.

Hailey is a small city of fewer than 10,000 residents south of the Sun Valley-Ketchum metro area in Central Idaho.

Located on McKercher Boulevard, the 24,600-square-foot asset consists of two 12,000-square-foot buildings, each offering 16 studio apartments and a large commercial kitchen.

Paul Kenny of Paul Kenny & Matt Bogue Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer and undisclosed seller in the deal.

You may also like

Gantry Arranges $38.1M Construction Loan for Buffalo Multifamily...

Marquette Cos. Completes Adaptive Reuse of Mary Thompson...

Sentinel Net Lease Sells 268,413 SF Chase Operations...

Cascade RCL Sells The Cascade Building Industrial Asset...

Panattoni Development Breaks Ground on 422,000 SF Oasis...

Avalon Group Acquires 130,597 SF Former School Campus...

PCCP Provides $25M Acquisition Loan for The Reserve...

Wasatch Premier Properties to Develop 600-Unit Multifamily Project...

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 27,161 SF...